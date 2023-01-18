Yanfeng expands operations in Laurens Co., creates 58 new jobs

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - 58 new jobs are now coming to Laurens County, thanks to the expansion of a major global automotive supplier.

With more than 240 locations and 67,000 employees worldwide - Yanfeng says they focus on interior, exterior, seating, cockpit electronics and passive safety.

The company says they’re investing $49.6 million into a new location at 101 International Blvd. in Fountain Inn.

Officials say the expansion will allow for more efficient production of new parts for automotive manufacturers.

Yanfeng says the project should be complete by 2026, and those interested in new opportunities should visit the company’s careers page.

“South Carolina is proud of its robust automotive industry, including a wide network of suppliers producing top-notch goods and materials. Congratulations to Yanfeng on its continued growth, supporting one of the world’s most in-demand industries from South Carolina’s Upstate. Our state is proud to support the company’s continued success,” says Governor Henry McMaster.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.