1 traffic stop suspect granted bond, teen faces charges

TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has been called to investigate after shots were fired during a traffic stop in Taylors late Tuesday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, while deputies were conducting a traffic stop on Wade Hampton Boulevard around 11 p.m. a gun was found inside the stopped vehicle. As they went to secure the gun from one of the three suspects, a shot was fired and the 16-year-old suspect was hit.

Neither of the two deputies responding fired their weapons.

After learning the teen was shot, deputies said they rendered aid and the suspect was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was later released from the hospital and taken to the juvenile detention facility in Columbia, SC.

The 16-year-old faces charges for unlawful possession of a pistol under the age of 18, unlawful carrying of a firearm, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and trafficking fentanyl.

Deputies said two additional occupants in the car were detained and drugs were located. The driver was not charged, however, the second passenger, identified as Joselito Leopard-Rivera, was charged with possession of meth and possession of marijuana.

Joselito Leopard-Rivera (Greenville County Sheriff's Office)

Leopard-Rivera was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center.

He appeared for a bond court hearing on Wednesday, Jan. 18 and was granted bond.

SLED was requested to the scene to investigate.

The Sheriff’s Office said as standard with GCSO protocol a Critical Incident Community Briefing video detailing the facts of the incident will be released on Friday, March 3, 2023.

