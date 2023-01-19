Charges to be filed in shooting killing former USC Upstate student on ‘Rust’ movie set

SANTE FE, N.M. (FOX Carolina) - The Santa Fe district attorney announced Thursday that charges will be brought in the shooting that killed a former USC Upstate student on the set of the western film “Rust.”

Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins died shortly after she was wounded when a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin discharged in 2021. Baldwin said he was told the gun was safe and called it a “tragic accident.”

Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the set of 'Rust.' (Provided by William Richardson)

District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced Thursday that Baldwin and the armorer for the film, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed are being charged with two counts of manslaughter.

If they are found guilty, a jury will have to determine under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they are convicted.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed will be “charged in the alternative” with the two counts of manslaughter, meaning that a jury would decide not simply if they were guilty, but under which definition of involuntary manslaughter they were guilty. — MaryCarmackAltwies (@MaryCarmackAltw) January 19, 2023

Hutchins’ family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Baldwin and the crew of “Rust,” which was settled in October. The film’s assistant director David Halls signed a plea agreement for negligent use of a deadly weapon.

The production company was also fined $137,000 for failing to follow firearm safety protocols.

Before she made it to Hollywood, Hutchins studied at USC Upstate in Spartanburg and interned at ETV Upstate. Her former boss said he could tell she “was going to go places.”

“It’s very sad to see that someone with the talent and ambition that she had, to see it all come to a screeching halt by what happened on a movie set,” William Richardson, the regional studio manager for ETV Upstate told FOX Carolina after the shooting.

Hutchins leaves behind husband Matthew Hutchins and their son Andros.

