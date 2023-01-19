Deputies: Call 911 if you see missing Greenville Co. woman

Mary Ann Dankovich Fry
Mary Ann Dankovich Fry(Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 79-year-old woman on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said Mary Ann Dankovich Fry was last seen around 9:45 a.m. on Arabian Way in Simpsonville. She left in a black 2007 Mazda CX7 with license plate SVT-674.

Fry is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 139 pounds with blue eyes and strawberry blond hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and purple sweatpants.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gas leak on South Pine Street in Pacolet, SC
Gas leak shuts down Pacolet street
The defense is asking for the court to deny the state from using any testimony from Tom Bevel,...
Murdaugh: Defense petitions court to block ‘blood spatter expert’ testimony 
Sharon Anschutz was shot and killed during a robbery at John Butler Dry Cleaners in 2000. More...
Cold case unit identifies Greenville County woman’s killer
Roger Hudgens has been identified as the suspect in a shooting killing a Greenville County...
Deputies say murder suspect identified 23 years after shooting