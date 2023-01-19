Deputies: Call 911 if you see missing Greenville Co. woman

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 79-year-old woman on Thursday afternoon.

Deputies said Mary Ann Dankovich Fry was last seen around 9:45 a.m. on Arabian Way in Simpsonville. She left in a black 2007 Mazda CX7 with license plate SVT-674.

Fry is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, and 139 pounds with blue eyes and strawberry blond hair. She was last seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and purple sweatpants.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.

