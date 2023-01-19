Endangered woman missing after picking 3 small kids up in Greenville, deputies say

Michele Shontel Butler, Heaven Shontel Malaya'h Lee-Willingham (1), Terrell Malik Dillard (5), and Kentrell Shamun Willingham (7 months)(Greenville County Sheriff's Office)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered woman and three small children.

According to deputies, 31-year-old Michele Shontel Butler picked up her niece and nephews Heaven Lee-Willingham, 1, Terrell Dillard, 5, and Kentrell Willingham, 7 months, up on Sunday, Jan. 15 around 3:30 p.m. They have not been seen or heard from since.

Deputies said the woman and children were last seen leaving from 11 Regency Hill Drive at Miracle Hill at Shepherd’s Gate in possibly a silver four-door Nissan Versa with Florida tag QWVI17 driven by a male.

Butler is described as five foot six and 140 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a burgundy dress and black boots.

The Sheriff’s Office said Heaven, the 1-year-old girl, has black hair and hazel eyes. She was wearing a purple jacket, purple and white shirt, gray pants and black Nikes.

Terrell, the 5-year-old, was described to have brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a gray shirt, green pants and black and white shoes.

The 7-month-old baby Kentrell was wearing a blue onesie, according to deputies.

Butler is considered an endangered person and has gone missing in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

