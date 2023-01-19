Gas leak shuts down Pacolet street

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PACOLET, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pacolet Fire Department said crews working on South Pine Street hit a gas line on Thursday.

Firefighters said the street is shut down around the 1700 block of South Pine Street near Highway 150. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The City of Union confirmed the gas line that was hit was theirs. Officials said it was struck by a third party. Services for customers in the area are not impacted by the leak.

The department said repair crews are expected to be on the scene until 1 a.m. on Friday.

