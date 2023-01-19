Investigation underway after man killed in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Officers said 27-year-old Mackenzie Strictland was found on Southern Street around 11:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responded to the scene but Strictland died from his injuries.

Police said they are investigating a number of leads.

Anyone with information is asked to text TIP2APD or call 828-252-1110.

