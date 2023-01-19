Investigation underway after man killed in Asheville

By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:44 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting on Wednesday night.

Officers said 27-year-old Mackenzie Strictland was found on Southern Street around 11:30 p.m. with multiple gunshot wounds. EMS responded to the scene but Strictland died from his injuries.

Police said they are investigating a number of leads.

Anyone with information is asked to text TIP2APD or call 828-252-1110.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE - This aerial photo shows part of the Bonanza Creek Ranch film set in Santa Fe, N.M., on...
Charges to be filed for shooting killing former USC student on ‘Rust’ movie set
FBI Charlotte: Surveillance Video in Crisis Pregnancy Center Arson Investigation
FBI offering $25K for info in series of reproductive health facility attacks nationwide
FBI Charlotte: Surveillance Video in Crisis Pregnancy Center Arson Investigation
FBI Charlotte: Surveillance Video in Crisis Pregnancy Center Arson Investigation
Shawn Ray
Deputies looking for man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg