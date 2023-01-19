Laurens Co. deputies looking for 2 runaway teens

LAURENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two teens who ran away in Laurens Thursday night.

Deputies said 13-year-old Jahmia Jackson and 15-year-old Deanna Turner were last seen at 9:14 p.m. and last tracked by K9s on Templeton Road.

Jackson was last seen wearing a white jacket and ripped blue jeans while Turner was last seen wearing a gray coat with a black hoodie underneath and dark jeans, according to officials.

No photo has been provided for either girl at this time.

If you have information, please contact Laurens County dispatch at 864-984-2523.

