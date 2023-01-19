Man dies after car crashes into Graham Co. lake early Thursday morning

GRAHAM COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Graham County that left one person dead Thursday.

Troopers said crews responded to an area near Thunderbird Mountain Road around 4:31 a.m. after someone reported the crash. When troopers arrived, they determined that an SUV had gone off the side of the road and down an embankment into a lake.

According to troopers, the driver and rear passenger got out of the vehicle. However, a third passenger was left trapped inside. Divers responded to the scene and eventually recovered the third passenger’s body from the car at around 2:30 p.m. Troopers identified the victim as 23-year-old Jose Alfredo Moreno-Romero from Robbinsville, NC.

Troopers said they are still investigating the crash, and charges are pending. We will update this story as officials release new details.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.