Man dies after car crashes into Graham Co. lake early Thursday morning

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 6:36 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
GRAHAM COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash in Graham County that left one person dead Thursday.

Troopers said crews responded to an area near Thunderbird Mountain Road around 4:31 a.m. after someone reported the crash. When troopers arrived, they determined that an SUV had gone off the side of the road and down an embankment into a lake.

According to troopers, the driver and rear passenger got out of the vehicle. However, a third passenger was left trapped inside. Divers responded to the scene and eventually recovered the third passenger’s body from the car at around 2:30 p.m. Troopers identified the victim as 23-year-old Jose Alfredo Moreno-Romero from Robbinsville, NC.

Troopers said they are still investigating the crash, and charges are pending. We will update this story as officials release new details.

