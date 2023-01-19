LIVE: Worker airlifted to burn unit after lift hits power lines in downtown Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man has been airlifted to the hospital after an incident in downtown Greenville on Thursday evening.

The Greenville Police Department said a call came in shortly before 4:30 p.m. in reference to a lift on fire along Westfield Street.

Officers said two workers were on the lift when the arm of the machine touched nearby power lines. One of the workers was able to jump to a nearby balcony.

Man airlifted to burn unit after lift hits power lines in downtown Greenville on Jan. 19, 2023 (Viewer photo)

The other man on the lift was rendered unconscious. Police said he was removed from the lift once power was disconnected and airlifted to a burn unit for treatment.

Crews with the Greenville Fire Department and Duke Energy are on scene. Police have the roadway blocked.

Duke Energy is reporting that 1,000 customers are without power in the West End area.

