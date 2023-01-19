Police looking for new leads in case for woman missing since 2017

WELLFORD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - It’s been six years since loved ones last saw or heard from Robbie Arlene Turner.

Police say Turner vanished while walking along Ridge Road in Wellford on Jan. 16, 2017.

Robbie Arlene Turner (Wellford City Police Department)

On Wednesday, Jan. 18, investigators were in the area searching for new leads in Turner’s case.

Turner was initially described as five foot tall and 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a dark coat and pants and carrying a pink walking cane.

Turner would be 58 years old.

If you or anyone you know has information on Robbie Turner’s whereabouts, please call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-CRIME-SC.

