SCDOT entering next phase of Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Woodruff Road Congestion Relief Project started in 2017. Even though we still have many years to go before we’ll actually see progress, SC Department of Transportation officials are working on it now. This Spring, they’ll enter phase four of the project.

“The intent is to relieve congestion on the retail commercial area of Woodruff Road,” said Pete Poore, the Director of Communications for SCDOT.

The $121 million project aims to make a way around the congestion. Instead of widening Woodruff Road, officials agreed on a plan to create another road.

“The project is to build an alternative and parallel route to Woodruff Road, which would have limited access” said Poore.

It’s actually an extension. stretching Parallel Parkway from where it ends now at Woodruff Industrial Lane, all the way to Smith Hines Road. This year, they’ll do right-of-way acquisitions.

“That’s where we contact property owners that have property that we would need,” he explained.

The law allows the state to buy and take private property for public use. They’ll need about 46 acres for the project as proposed. That means at least 22 businesses, like United Rentals, are at risk of having to relocate. Negotiating payout deals for all the properties will take two years.

“Then the design process will have to begin” Poore said, and that will take another year.

The 5-lane Parallel Parkway extension will add a bridge over I-385 and another over I-85, six roundabouts, pedestrian and bike lanes too.

“The idea is to keep traffic moving. And I’m confident that that’s what will happen” said Poore.

Construction is expected to begin in 2026. Officials do not have an estimated date of completion because it is dependent on the final design approvals.

For more visit the project information website.

