Upstate high school named finalist in Palmetto’s Finest Awards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville County Schools announced that Woodmont High School is just one of ten schools selected as a finalist for the 2023 Palmetto’s Finest Awards.

The selection comes after extensive evaluations by a committee of fellow educators and previous Palmetto’s Finest winners. The application process includes elements on student achievement, instructional programs, professional learning communities and school culture. A second onsite evaluation is scheduled before winners are selected in the spring.

“I am incredibly proud of our students and teachers. They continue to exceed expectations and push our school to new heights. It is an honor to work with them and an honor to represent Greenville County Schools for this prestigious recognition,” said Joe Foster, principal of Woodmont High School in a release.

The Award is presented by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators which awards schools that offer the best in innovative, effective educational programs.

“This is a very deserving recognition for Mr. Foster, the Woodmont High School staff, the students, and the community,” said Scott Rhymer Assistant Superintendent for School Leadership - High Schools in a release. “This success is spread out over the entire school in a variety of areas measured annually by the South Carolina Report Card. This is a true testament to the school-wide culture of high expectations and achievement that Mr. Foster and Woodmont High School embody.”

The Palmetto’s Finest Award is celebrating its 43rd year and is one of the most coveted and respected awards among educators.

