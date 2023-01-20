Boston matches program record with 72 career double-doubles

The program record of 72 was set by Sheila Foster between 1979 and 1982
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By Beth Hoole
Published: Jan. 19, 2023 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston scored 16 points with 10 rebounds to secure her fourth straight double-double and her 12th this season. Boston has 72 career double-doubles, putting her tied with Sheila Foster for the program record.

Foster played for the Gamecocks from 1979 to 1982.

Boston was perfect 100-percent on all eight shots she took in her 22 minutes on the floor. Helping lead to a 96-48 win for the Gamecocks over Vanderbilt.

The win marks the top-ranked Gamecocks 25th straight victory. They improve to 19-0 on the season and 7-0 in Southeastern Conference play.

South Carolina was led by Zia Cooke’s 17 points, along with another double-double from Kamilla Cardoso.

Cooke’s 17 points have her scoring double figures for the tenth consecutive game. While Cardoso’s 10 points and 15 rebounds secured her tenth career double-double. The 15 boards are the most for her in an SEC regular season game.

