Boston matches program record with 72 career double-doubles

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston scored 16 points with 10 rebounds to secure her fourth straight double-double and her 12th this season. Boston has 72 career double-doubles, putting her tied with Sheila Foster for the program record.

Foster played for the Gamecocks from 1979 to 1982.

Boston was perfect 100-percent on all eight shots she took in her 22 minutes on the floor. Helping lead to a 96-48 win for the Gamecocks over Vanderbilt.

The win marks the top-ranked Gamecocks 25th straight victory. They improve to 19-0 on the season and 7-0 in Southeastern Conference play.

South Carolina was led by Zia Cooke’s 17 points, along with another double-double from Kamilla Cardoso.

Cooke’s 17 points have her scoring double figures for the tenth consecutive game. While Cardoso’s 10 points and 15 rebounds secured her tenth career double-double. The 15 boards are the most for her in an SEC regular season game.

