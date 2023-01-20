Cheesy drink: cocktail made with mascarpone

Sam Slaughter shakes up a special cocktail for National Cheese Lovers Day using a creamy mascarpone cheese.
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

In honor of National Cheese Lovers Day, Sam Slaughter demonstrates how to make a unique cocktail inspired by a memorable drink he enjoyed at Bar B&F in Tokyo, Japan.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

Sam Slaughter’s Ode to Bar B&F

2 oz. Brandy

1 oz. Honey Syrup

Handful of Blueberries

1 oz. Lemon Juice

44 ml. Mascarpone

Add all to shaker with ice. Pour into glass.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Michelle Rider of ShellyBellyComedy stops by Access Carolina for Funny Friday.
Comedian & Upstate native Michelle Rider talks standup and reality TV
Sam Slaughter shakes up a special cocktail for National Cheese Lovers Day.
Cheesy drink: cocktail made with mascarpone
Chef Tony Keely demonstrates how certain accoutrements pair with cheese and add color to a...
Cheese pairing ideas
Chef Tony Keely explains flavor profiles of cheese and how to pick the perfect variety.
Cheese appreciation with Chef Tony Keely