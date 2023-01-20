Cheesy drink: cocktail made with mascarpone

In honor of National Cheese Lovers Day, Sam Slaughter demonstrates how to make a unique cocktail inspired by a memorable drink he enjoyed at Bar B&F in Tokyo, Japan.

Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.

Sam Slaughter’s Ode to Bar B&F

2 oz. Brandy

1 oz. Honey Syrup

Handful of Blueberries

1 oz. Lemon Juice

44 ml. Mascarpone

Add all to shaker with ice. Pour into glass.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.