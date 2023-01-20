Cheesy drink: cocktail made with mascarpone
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
In honor of National Cheese Lovers Day, Sam Slaughter demonstrates how to make a unique cocktail inspired by a memorable drink he enjoyed at Bar B&F in Tokyo, Japan.
Sam is the author of “Are You Afraid of the Dark Rum? And Other Cocktails for ‘90s Kids.” Learn more about Sam here.
Sam Slaughter’s Ode to Bar B&F
2 oz. Brandy
1 oz. Honey Syrup
Handful of Blueberries
1 oz. Lemon Juice
44 ml. Mascarpone
Add all to shaker with ice. Pour into glass.
