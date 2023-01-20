Clemson falls after tough battle with Notre Dame

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Clemson women’s basketball team battled until the final seconds against No. 7 Notre Dame before falling 57-54 at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Tigers move to 12-8 overall and 3-5 in ACC play, while the Fighting Irish improve to 15-2 overall and 6-1 in the ACC.

The Tigers took the lead in the first quarter with Amari Robinson, Ruby Whitehorn and Daisha Bradford sinking crucial jump shots and converting fast break opportunities to help Clemson maintain a 12-8 lead after the first period and a 29-26 lead at halftime.

Notre Dame broke open a five-point lead to start the third quarter with their first four possessions all taken through the paint on layups.

Notre Dame capitalized on second-chance opportunities after grabbing 17 offensive rebounds and picking up 21 points off forced turnovers. Olivia Miles had 20 points and Maddy Westbeld added 15 points and three steals to lead the Fighting Irish offensively.

