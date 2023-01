From Pacolet to Netflix, comedian Michelle Rider, a.k.a. ShellyBellyComedy, is going places! Her TikTok has more than one million followers, and she can now be seen on the Netflix reality show, “The Circle.”

Michelle took a break from her “Naughty But Nice Tour” to chat about it all on Access Carolina!

Michelle Rider, a.k.a. ShellyBellyComedy talks with Access Carolina. (Michelle Rider)

