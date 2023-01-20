Deputies searching for missing 23-year-old in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Gisselle Emily Alvarenga, a 23-year-old who hasn’t been heard from since December 3, 2022.

Deputies described Alvarenga as around 4 feet 11 inches tall and 117 pounds. She also has several tattoos, including a large clock style on her left hand, roses on her left shoulder and a small heart on her middle finger. Deputies added that Alvarenga may have recently colored her hair blonde.

According to deputies, Alvarenga frequents various places on the west side of Greenville. Anyone with information regarding Alvarenga is asked to call 864-271-5210 or Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

