Drugs, child found during search warrant; 2 men arrested, deputies say

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said the execution of a search warrant led arrest of two men on drug charges Thursday morning.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the search warrant was executed on Clearmont Road. During the search, additional drugs were seized and a child was found inside the home. The Department of Social Services was contacted and the child was placed in a safe environment.

Deputies said 43-year-old Mario Demetric Stowers was served with two arrest warrants charging him with trafficking in meth and trafficking in heroin.

36-year-old Dexter Lamar Mathis was booked into jail on a temporary custody order until arrest warrants were obtained today, charging him with one count each of trafficking in Meth, possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

The Sheriff’s Office said at the time, Stowers remains in jail on a combined $200,000 surety bond. Mathis also remains in jail, at this time, pending a bond hearing.

This is an ongoing investigation the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

