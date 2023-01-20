Furman University Police investigating campus sexual assault case

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A sexual assault on Furman University’s Campus is under investigation, according to a notice sent out by the Furman University Police Department.

University officials said the department sent out a “timely warning” Thursday night after receiving a report of a sexual assault that recently occurred in campus housing.

According to the notice, the victim reported that the suspect is known to them and that physical force, drugs and alcohol may been used to facilitate the assault.

Furman said the notice was sent in compliance with the “Timely Warning” provisions of the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act of 1998, the Furman University Police Department is giving notice of a reported sexual assault that occurred on campus.

“Furman University has offered resources to assist the individual involved in this incident and is addressing the allegations and taking actions to maintain the safety and security of the campus community,” said police.

If you would like to report a sexual offense, please call the Furman University Police Department at 864-294-2111, Title IX Coordinator at 864-294-2221 or share information using the LiveSafe app.

