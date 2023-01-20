Greenville man sentenced to prison for child pornography again, official says

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man from Greenville was sentenced to federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.

Officials said evidence presented in court showed that 40-year-old Jason Dwayne Holley was released from prison in Aug. 30, 2022 after serving a sentence for possession of child pornography. Within a matter of weeks, the U.S. Probation Office found that Holley possessed two images of child pornography on his phone and was conducting searches on his phone for child pornography.

A warrant was issued and officials said Holley was arrested on Sept. 26, 2022, less than one month from his release from prison.

United States District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks sentenced Holley to 5 years in prison, to be followed by a life term of court-ordered supervision. There is no parole in the federal system.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.