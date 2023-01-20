Buncombe Co. man sentenced to prison for over 20 theft charges

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said a man with 21 criminal charges related to stolen vehicles, property and larceny has been sentenced to prison.

According to deputies, William Melvin Reese II pleaded guilty to numerous felonies and will now serve a minimum of 55 months in prison.

The items stolen by Reese are as follows:

A Ford Mustang worth $80,000 was recovered.

A Jeep Trackhawk worth $100,000 was recovered.

A 2005 Toyota Tacoma worth $5,000 was recovered.

A 2017 Toyota Tacoma worth $29,000 was recovered.

Six stolen trailers with a total value of $12,000 were recovered.

A Yamaha fishing boat and trailer led to restitution costs of $99,000.

$141,000 worth of Snap-on tools were stolen, most of which were recovered via a search warrant executed on Reese’s residence.

“Thank you to our Deputies and Detectives for their continued work in arresting repeat offenders who are harming our community,” says Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller.

