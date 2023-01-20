NC farmer wins big in lottery after almost not buying ticket

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - North Carolina Education Lottery officials announced that a Henderson County man recently won $100,000 from a scratch-off he bought in Hendersonville.

The 43-year-old farmer bought the Millionaire Maker ticket from the Dana Food Center on Dana Road in Hendersonville. “I was about to walk out the door without buying the ticket,” he said.

The farmer said everyone in the story celebrated with him after realizing how much he won. “We all just screamed and yelled,” he said.

The farmer initially thought he had only won a few dollars, but “then, I just kept seeing more and more zeroes,” he recalled. He collected the prize Friday and took home $71,259 after required state and federal tax withholding. He added that he wants to use the money to help bring his family from Mexico to the United States.

According to officials, money from scratch-off sales helps the lottery raise an average of $2.5 million for education daily.

