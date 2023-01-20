Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run in Fox News interview

In an exclusive interview on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, Nikki Haley hinted again that she has not ruled out a presidential bid.
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In an exclusive interview on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, Nikki Haley hinted again that she has not ruled out a presidential bid.

People have long speculated that Haley, former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador, has ambitions for the White House.

On Thursday, Haley told Baier, “Do I think I could be that leader? Yes, But we are still working through things and we’ll figure it out.”

Douglas Heye, the former communications director of the Republican National Convention said, “clearly she sounds like a candidate.”

“But we also know there a lot of people who are sounding like candidates who have not pulled that trigger yet,” Heye said. “It’s still historically early, but Donald Trump has set the timetable a little differently for how everybody is going to make their decision.”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nikki Haley discusses 2024 election with Bret Baier
Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run in Fox News interview
Furman University
Furman University Police investigating campus sexual assault case
Preventative Care Health Fair
Preventative Care Health Fair
Motor vehicle thefts.
Buncombe Co. man sentenced to prison for over 20 theft charges