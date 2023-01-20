Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run in Fox News interview

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - In an exclusive interview on Fox News’ Special Report with Bret Baier, Nikki Haley hinted again that she has not ruled out a presidential bid.

People have long speculated that Haley, former South Carolina governor and U.S. ambassador, has ambitions for the White House.

On Thursday, Haley told Baier, “Do I think I could be that leader? Yes, But we are still working through things and we’ll figure it out.”

'I CAN BE THAT LEADER': Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run during exclusive interview with Bret Baier pic.twitter.com/KAa7qnjzgl — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 19, 2023

Douglas Heye, the former communications director of the Republican National Convention said, “clearly she sounds like a candidate.”

“But we also know there a lot of people who are sounding like candidates who have not pulled that trigger yet,” Heye said. “It’s still historically early, but Donald Trump has set the timetable a little differently for how everybody is going to make their decision.”

