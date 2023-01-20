Play It Forward: New outdoor sports facility coming to Anderson County

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Plans for a new sports complex to be an asset to the entire Anderson County community have been announced.

The Anderson County YMCA released plans for a 85 acre multi-sport complex that will include four softball/baseball fields, five multi-purpose fields to accommodate lacrosse and soccer teams, a special event lawn and a walking track.

For over 49 years, the Ducworth/Tucker Sports Complex located on Evergreen Road off Hwy 81N, has served as the venue for sports programming.

“I’ve coached at Ducworth/Tucker and my kids played there,” said City of Anderson Mayor Terence Roberts. “The families who gave the land were so generous. It is time for the rest of us to follow their example. Our contributions will help make this facility more of a reflection of the overall excellence of the Y sports program.”

The park will also have a cross-country course specially created for Anderson County School District 5′s track team.

The park is part of the YMCA’s “Play It Forward” campaign, and officials say they have already raised $7,000,000 of an $8,000,000 goal.

The organization said it is working to meet the growing recreational needs of families in the Anderson area based on a 2019 feasibility study.

The expansion project is currently underway.

