Professional Bull Riding returns to Greenville

Bucking action during the bull rinding competition at a rodeo.
Bucking action during the bull rinding competition at a rodeo.(photosbyjim | WAFB)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:05 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the fourth time in Professional Bull Riding (PBR) history, the Pendleton Whiskey Velocity Tour will buck into Greenville.

For two nights only, some of the top bull riders in the world will battle in the ultimate showdown of man vs. beast.

750 tons of dirt has already been moved into Bon Secours Wellness Arena to transfer it into a bull riding mania.

The bull riding action for the 2023 PBR Greenville Invitational begins at 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 20. On Friday evening, all 40 competing riders will attempt one bull each in Round 1.

Following the opening round, the Top 10 will advance to the championship round on Saturday, Jan. 21 at 7 p.m., where they will attempt one final bull, all in an effort to be crowned the event champion.

Tickets can be purchased here.

