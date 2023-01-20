Runway Café announces episode air date on Food Network show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Runway Café in Greenville has announced an air date for the restaurant’s feature on the Food Network’s hit show “Restaurant Impossible”.

Celebrity chef Robert Irvine chose Runway Cafe, located at the Downtown Airport, to be featured on his new challenge of “saving America’s most desperate restaurants from impending failure in just two days”.

The episode was filmed back in October of 2022.

Restaurant Cafe said their episode will air on Feb. 23, 2023.

