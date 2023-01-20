SCHP: Driver dies after running off road, hitting tree in Travelers Rest

TRAVELERS REST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver has died after running off the road in Travelers Rest late Thursday night.

According to Highway Patrol, the driver was heading west on SC-414 when they went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and went off the left side hitting a utility pole and a tree.

Troopers said the 38-year-old driver from Marietta passed away at the scene.

We are working to learn the victim’s identity from the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

