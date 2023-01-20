Sen. Lindsey Graham visits Ukraine to meet with President Zelensky

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Senator Lindsey Graham was one of three U.S. senators to visit Ukraine on Friday to meet with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The goal of the trip was to discuss the path forward for the country as they fight an invasion from Russia.

Graham traveled with Democratic senators Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut and Sheldon Whitehouse from Rhode Island.

“To achieve that goal, the Ukrainian military needs tanks,” Graham said. “I am tired of the s*** show surrounding who is going to send tanks and when are they going to send them. Putin is trying to rewrite the map of Europe by force of arms. World order is at stake.”

Graham said Washington is working to designate Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism and to continue providing aid to Ukraine with the goal of driving Russia out of the country.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.