Suspect from Asheville shooting found with stolen gun, pounds of drugs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect was recently taken into custody following a shooting that injured one person Wednesday.

Officers said they responded to Atkinson Street at around 6:48 p.m. on January 18 after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they met with the victim, who was shot in his lower right leg. The victim was then taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to officers, Andrew Debellot was identified as the alleged shooting following their investigation. Officers found Debellott in an area nearby with another suspect Robert Earl Rutherford. While taking the pair into custody, officers reportedly found 2.975 pounds of suspected fentanyl, 1.878 pounds of THC Edibles and a stolen gun.

Debellott and Rutherford were taken to Buncombe County Detention Facility and charged with the following.

Andrew Steve Debellott

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury

Assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill

Discharge a firearm in city limits

Possession of a stolen firearm

Possession of a firearm by felon

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II within 1,000 ft of a park

Carrying a concealed gun

Debellott was given a $100,500 secured bond (or $10,050 to a bondsman)

Robert Earl Rutherford

Possession of a firearm by felon

Trafficking in opium by possession (Level III)

Trafficking in opium by transport (Level III)

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II

Possession with intent to sell or deliver schedule II within 1,000 ft of a park

Maintain a vehicle for controlled substances

Felony possession of schedule VI

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Rutherford was given a $150,000 secured bond (or $15,000 to a bondsman)

