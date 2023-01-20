Suspect in NC found dead weeks after reported carjacking in Fletcher

FLETCHER, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Fletcher Police Department announced that a suspect wanted for a December carjacking incident was found dead in a watery culvert on January 19, 2023.

Officers said they found the suspect, 38-year-old Jacob Hoots of Hendersonville, in a culvert under Howard Gap Road near Jackson Road.

According to officers, they were working with the U.S. Marshals Task Force and Henderson County Sheriff’s Office to find Hoots.

“Someone like Hoots, known and frequently encountered by law enforcement doesn’t just disappear,” says Fletcher Police Chief Dan Terry. Officers spent several days searching for Hoots in nearby fields and wooded areas before his body was found.

Hoots was wanted for an alleged carjacking that happened at the Shell Station at Mountain Energy Travel Plaza on December 17, 2022. Officers said Hoots initially went into the store, locked the front door with customers inside, tried to go behind the county and went into the woman’s bathroom before being kicked out.

After leaving the store, officers said Hoots allegedly jumped into a car with multiple people inside, including children. Thankfully officers added that everyone inside the vehicle got out before Hoots drove off.

Shortly after, Hoots allegedly crashed the car and left it near Howard Gap and Jackson Roads.

Warrants for Common Law Robbery, Larceny of a Motor Vehicle and Assault on a Female were taken out against Hoots following the situation.

Officers said Hoots’ cause of death is pending as they wait on the results of an autopsy and continue to investigate.

