17-year-old charged following shooting in Greenwood

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 12:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenwood Police Department said officers charged a 17-year-old for a recent shooting that happened on Tuesday.

Officers said the suspect is currently charged with armed robbery but could face more charges as they review the case.

According to officers, they plan to release more information as they finish their investigation. We will update this story as officials release new details.

