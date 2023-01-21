Asheville woman charged following late night shooing that injured 1

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department announced that a suspect was charged following a shooting that injured one person on January 19.

Officers said they responded to Deaverview Road around 11:54 p.m. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found the victim at the back door of a house suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to officers, the suspect was inside the house and told them that she shot the man and would not come out. Thankfully officers were able to get the victim away from the residence and transport him to the hospital for treatment.

Following a standoff that lasted hours, officers said they were able to get the suspect, Tara Sita Miel Dewey, to come out of the house and safely surrender. Dewey was taken into custody and charged with assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a firearm into occupied property.

Dewey was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Center and given a $100,000 secured bond (or $10,000 to a bondsman).

