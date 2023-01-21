Clemson fans remain confident despite Tuesday’s loss

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Clemson faithful remains confident in the men’s basketball team despite Tuesday’s loss at Wake Forest. The ten-point loss was the first ACC loss for the Tigers this season.

For season ticket holders Bert and Lynne Ross, the loss at Wake Forest was just a monkey off the team’s back. They said their confidence remains high in the Tigers.

“You can see it from last year to this year,” Bert explained. “I think you see a huge jump from last year to this year in the way they play. Tyson, I mean the games he’s had, and then Hunter and how they’ve come together. You can see it started last year but this year, you can see it from the beginning to now, it’s like ‘Wow!’ These guys have really matured as ball players and as a team.”

The Clemson student body was back Saturday in force too. Lilly Grabowski said Tuesday’s loss just lit a fire for everyone.

“It doesn’t diminish my confidence at all,” Grabowski said. “I think it’s going to give them a little fire behind them and I cannot wait to see what they do today.”

“Football season is always so much fun at Clemson but this year with our [basketball] team we’ve been making so much progress as a team,” said Clemson student Avery Allen. “It’s been fun to have everyone line up outside for hours before. I love it.”

