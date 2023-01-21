Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old in NC

Sinia Esquivel, 11
Sinia Esquivel, 11(Buncombe County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 10:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child from Candler who was last seen Saturday morning.

According to deputies, 11-year-old Sinai Esquivel Miranda was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans. She is four feet seven inches and weighs 85 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.

If anyone has information out to the Sheriff’s Office, at 828-250-6670.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Shooting generic
17-year-old charged following shooting in Greenwood
Woman recovering after shooting
Update on woman injured in road rage shooting on I-85
Desert Storm remembered
Remembering Operation Desert Storm and women in the Gulf War-era
New Washington Heights neighborhood continue pushback, as Greenlink facility takes shape
New Washington Heights neighborhood continues pushback, as Greenlink facility takes shape