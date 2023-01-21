Deputies searching for missing 11-year-old in NC

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing child from Candler who was last seen Saturday morning.

According to deputies, 11-year-old Sinai Esquivel Miranda was seen wearing a peach-color puffer jacket, white shirt and blue jeans. She is four feet seven inches and weighs 85 pounds with dark brown eyes and hair.

If anyone has information out to the Sheriff’s Office, at 828-250-6670.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.