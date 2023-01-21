DFCS files motion to deny Leilani Simon’s lawyers request to review cases

(Chatham County Detention Center via WTOC via Gray Media Group)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2023 at 8:28 PM EST|Updated: Jan. 20, 2023 at 10:48 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Department of Family and Children’s Service is asking Superior Court to deny the request from Leilani Simon’s lawyers to review certain cases.

Last week, Simon’s lawyers asked a judge to subpoena all Department of Family and Children’s Services files involving her three children, two of their fathers, and Billie Jo Howell - her mother.

The motion asks the judge to review whether disclosing those records will impact Simon getting a fair trial.

On Friday the Georgia Department of Human Services, acting through DFCS, filed a motion to deny access to those files.

The motion says that the documents are confidential and protected. The motion also mentions a Protective Order that was entered by the Juvenile Court of Chatham County on Oct. 18, 2022.

Leilani was indicted on felony charges in December by a Chatham County grand jury.

She is accused of murdering her son, Quinton Simon.

Simon is expected in court again for a motion hearing on January 25th.

