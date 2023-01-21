Man thanks NC hospital staff who saved him following 18-wheeler crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - HCA Healthcare officials shared that a former patient stopped by Mission Hospital this week to thank the staff that cared for him following an 18-wheeler crash a year ago.

The patient, Sheriff Manjang, said he was driving his 18-wheeler down a mountain in the area when his breaks suddenly stopped working.

“The only thing I could remember was I kept praying and begging to ‘please just let it be me,’” Manjang said. “I did not want anyone else to be hurt in this accident other than me.”

While trying to get the truck onto the runaway truck ramp, it overturned, and the next thing Manjang remembered was waking up in Mission Hospital. Manjang said, “I immediately started crying and couldn’t stop crying for the rest of the day. I was so thankful to be alive. I cannot put into words how impactful my time was at Mission Hospital. Some of my nurses would come to my room, hold my hand and cry with me. I will never forget my time at Mission.”

18-wheeler crash that injured Sheriff Manjang (HCA Healthcare)

Manjang visited Mission Hospital this week to thank the team that cared for him.

“I was certain that day was the end for me,” Manjang said. “Then waking up here, I felt like I was born again.”

