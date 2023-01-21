MBPD: Thief dragged victim behind moped after attempting to steal purse

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A victim was dragged by a moped when a thief tried to steal a purse in Myrtle Beach on Friday afternoon, according to police.

Officers were called around 1:30 p.m. to the 900 block of Oak Forest Lane, which is close to the Walmart off Seaboard Street.

Myrtle Beach police confirmed Kadence Deanna Swindall, 23, of Greenwood, was arrested and charged with larceny and reckless driving.

Investigators learned that Swindall took the victim’s purse from a shopping cart and tried to get away on a moped.

The victim grabbed the suspect and was dragged behind the moped in the parking lot, according to police.

Officers said the victim was eventually able to stop the moped and Swindall.

Bystanders detained Swindall until officers arrived at the scene.

The victim is expected to OK and was treated for their injuries.

