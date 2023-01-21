Police handling officer-involved shooting in University City area

The incident happened in the 2700 block of Billings Park Drive on Saturday afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are handling an officer-involved shooting the University City area on Saturday afternoon.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD), the incident happened in the 2700 block of Billings Park Drive, which is just off of Back Creek Church Road in northeast Charlotte.

There is currently no word on any injuries or what led up to the shooting.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

