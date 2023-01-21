Rainy, cool end to the weekend

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Rain moves in Saturday night and keeps us cool for the rest of the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Rain ramps up Saturday night

Potential for wintry weather Sunday morning and Sunday night in the mountains

Pattern stays active next week

Saturday evening looks quiet and cool with clouds continuing to build in. But rain chances ramp up overnight, mainly after 10 PM as a cold front moves into the area. Widespread rain works its way during the early hours of Sunday so most of us are waking up to a chilly rain. Morning lows are in the mid 30s to around 40. The exception is the higher elevations where the temperatures hover around freezing, making the precipitation type tricky. The higher elevations of Buncombe, Mitchell, Yancey and northern McDowell counties could see up to a tenth of an inch of ice making the roads slick if you are out and about Sunday morning. Keep in mind, a slight fluctuation in temperatures up keeps in a cold rain, but a slight drop means more sleet than freezing rain.

Potential for ice accumulations in the higher elevations Sunday morning (Fox Carolina)

The rain becomes more scattered Sunday morning after sunrise and continue to be scattered into early afternoon. Then late afternoon through about 9 PM, rain becomes more widespread again. Scattered precipitation lingers overnight, mainly for the mountains and this time, temperatures could drop low enough to see some higher elevation snow. Anywhere from a dusting to around 2″ of snow are possible around the North Carolina mountain tops. Highs on Sunday are only in the low to mid 40s.

Widespread rain late Sunday (Fox Carolina)

For the Upstate, sunshine returns Monday, with partly cloudy skies in the mountains. Any morning snow showers along the North Carolina-Tennessee border, taper off in the afternoon. Tuesday stays sunny and mild with highs in the low 50s. But by Tuesday night our next system moves in. The rain is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday with another chance for wintry weather in the mountains.

Next system arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday (Fox Carolina)

