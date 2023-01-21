Suspect injures officer while trying to take his gun during altercation

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department announced that an officer was recently injured while trying to take a suspect into custody following a crash at the intersection of Beltline Road and W. Floyd Baker Boulevard on January 20, 2023.

Officers said they responded to the crash at around 5:05 p.m. and spoke to both drivers.

According to officers, one of the drivers got out of his car and tried to take an officer’s gun. However, the officer was able to avoid the suspect and quickly deployed his taser on him.

Officers stated that the suspect soon got back on his feet and lunged at the officer again. The officer reportedly deployed his taser multiple times and was able to control the suspect until other officers arrived.

Officers identified the suspect as Windell Wray III from Mooresboro, N.C.

The officer involved suffered a fractured forearm and was taken to the hospital for treatment along with Wray.

Officers collected statements and video footage from the scene but are still investigating. They added that charges against Wray are currently pending.

