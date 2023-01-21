Woman charged after deputies seize 17 dogs allegedly being mistreated

Kristin Galloway WHNS
Kristin Galloway WHNS(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 5:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that an Upstate woman was recently charged after 17 dogs were seized from a house along Stamp Creek Road earlier this week.

Deputies said they responded to Stamp Creek Road Wednesday morning after someone reported that one of the dogs went across the street and began attacking livestock and killing chickens.

According to deputies, they found the dog and went to the house where it came from, where they found other dogs who did not have proper care or treatment. They added that many were underweight and didn’t have clean drinking water or adequate shelter.

Deputies said, in total, 13 adult dogs and four puppies were taken from the property.

Following this investigation, deputies took 29-year-old Kristin Galloway and charged her with 17 counts of ill-treatment of animals. Galloway was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center and later released on a combined $85,000 personal recognizance bond.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find man last seen leaving work in Spartanburg
Police are handling an officer-involved shooting in the University City area on Saturday...
Police investigating officer-involved shooting in University City area
Generic image of text that reads "FOUND SAFE" over a missing person poster.
Deputies find missing 11-year-old in NC
Shooting generic
17-year-old charged following shooting in Greenwood