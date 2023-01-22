Boston sets record for most double-doubles in Gamecock history

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of...
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston shoots a 3-pointer against Auburn during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 4:34 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Aliyah Boston made history Sunday by recording her 73rd career double-double, the most in Gamecock Women’s Basketball history.

The record-setting moment came in the third quarter of South Carolina’s game against Arkansas when Boston grabbed her own offense rebound for the put-back.

South Carolina Women’s Basketball celebrated the moment on social media right after it happened.

The record was previously held by Sheila Foster, who played in Columbia from 1979 to 1982.

Boston, who is in her fourth season at South Carolina, has been a star for the Gamecocks during recent championship campaigns. The reigning National Player of the Year has continued her success this year, leading the team to a 19-0 record this season.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

The Gamecocks are facing off against the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Gamecocks to host Razorbacks for ‘We Back Pat’ game
Clemson center PJ Hall (24) points to a teammate after receiving an assist during the first...
Tyson’s 3 lifts No. 19 Clemson to 51-50 victory over Hokies
Clemson fans excitedly flooded into Death Valley ahead of the Tigers Homecoming game against...
Clemson fans remain confident despite Tuesday’s loss
Clemson Basketball.
Clemson falls after tough battle with Notre Dame