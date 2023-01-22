Clemson student sinks putt during halftime of basketball game, wins $10,000

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 21, 2023 at 8:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During halftime of Clemson’s victory over Virginia Tech, a Clemson student sunk a putt to win $10,000 in the Roto-Rooter “Drain the Putt” contest.

Clemson freshman Kevin Murphy said he’d never golfed a day in his life before making the big putt.

Clemson basketball also won big Saturday, taking down Virginia Tech 51-50 to bounce back from their loss against Wake Forest earlier this week.

