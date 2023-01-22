Deputies find suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault after woman escapes

Garcia Wilson, 44
Garcia Wilson, 44
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 10:23 AM EST
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies have found a suspect in reference to a kidnapping and assault after a woman was hurt Saturday night.

Deputies said the woman has non-life threatening injuries after escaping and hiding under a vehicle at around 11 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office said the suspect, 44-year-old Garcia Wilson, was seen around the Best Western Hotel at 5009 Pelham Road.

According to deputies, Wilson was last seen running wearing a gray beanie, black t-shirt, a black and white camo style zip up hoodie and multicolored red pants.

Deputies located Wilson on Sunday morning and took him into custody.

