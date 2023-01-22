Deputies searching for missing 20-year-old in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Erica Jane Smith, a 20-year-old who recently went missing in Anderson County.

Deputies said Smith was last seen at a house along Opry House Road.

Anyone with information regarding Smith or her location is asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip at www.andersonareacrimestoppers.com.

