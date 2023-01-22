Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage.

Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.

They will also provide their tips for dating and marriage from a Christian perspective.

The couple has a YouTube channel with over 1.5 million subscribers where they share life lessons.

