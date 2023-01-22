Greenville couple to appear on Tamron Hall to offer dating, marriage tips

Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday,...
Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday, January 23, 2023 to share their tips for dating and marriage.(Tamron Hall Show)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2023 at 1:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville couple is going to appear on the Tamron Hall show on Monday to share their tips on dating and marriage.

Social media influencers Nick and Chelsea Hurst will appear on the show to discuss their new book Marriage Minded: 10 Ways to Know If You’ve Found the One.

They will also provide their tips for dating and marriage from a Christian perspective.

The couple has a YouTube channel with over 1.5 million subscribers where they share life lessons.

Tune in to Tamron Hall on Monday on FOX Carolina.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Upstate woman celebrates 104 birthday
Upstate woman celebrates 104 birthday
Police sirens
13-year-old boy dies after being shot multiple times in southwest Atlanta
Alex Murdaugh's murder trial to begin on Jan. 23.
How to watch live coverage of Murdaugh Trial
Garcia Wilson, 44
Deputies find suspect in reference to kidnapping, assault after woman escapes