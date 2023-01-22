Upstate man shot trying to stop suspect from breaking into car

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that injured one person early Saturday morning.

Officers said they responded to Sea Grit Court at around 3 a.m. and found the victim, who’d been shot at least once.

According to officers, the victim had reportedly received a notification from his security cameras telling him that someone was in his driveway trying to break into his vehicle. When he went outside and called out to the person, they allegedly fired a weapon and hit him. Officers added that the suspect was then picked up by someone driving a blue Hyundai Elantra or Sonata.

Officers reported that the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, his current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to call the police department at (864) 848-2151.

