Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 12:53 AM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning.

Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.

