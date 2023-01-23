Crews respond to early morning house fire in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Fire Department said crews responded to a house fire along Vernell Avenue Sunday morning.

Officials said no civilians were injured during the fire. However, the Red Cross is helping three residents and a cat who were displaced by the fire.

