Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Oconee Co.
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for London Cooper, a missing 14-year-old from the Westminster area.
Deputies said Cooper was last seen leaving her house on Old School House Road at around 2:52 a.m. this morning. They added that Cooper was not at school today.
Deputies described Cooper as around 5 feet 2 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information regarding Cooper is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or leave an anonymous tip online at oconeesccrimestoppers.com.
