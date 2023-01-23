Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Oconee Co.

London Cooper
London Cooper(Oconee County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Jan. 23, 2023 at 6:04 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for London Cooper, a missing 14-year-old from the Westminster area.

Deputies said Cooper was last seen leaving her house on Old School House Road at around 2:52 a.m. this morning. They added that Cooper was not at school today.

Deputies described Cooper as around 5 feet 2 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Cooper is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or leave an anonymous tip online at oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dog Attack
Dog Attack
Murdaugh murder trial
Day one of jury selection ends in Murdaugh murder trial, resumes on Tuesday
The Caine Halter Family YMCA is raising money for a new covering after the inflatable covering...
PHOTOS: Inflatable pool covering vandalized at YMCA of Greenville facility Saturday night
Vandals broke into an Upstate YMCA pool and caused significant damage. An inflatable cover that...
Upstate Y-M-C-A Vandalized