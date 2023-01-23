Deputies searching for missing 14-year-old in Oconee Co.

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for London Cooper, a missing 14-year-old from the Westminster area.

Deputies said Cooper was last seen leaving her house on Old School House Road at around 2:52 a.m. this morning. They added that Cooper was not at school today.

Deputies described Cooper as around 5 feet 2 inches tall and 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information regarding Cooper is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111 or leave an anonymous tip online at oconeesccrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.